Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:MTN opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 89.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
