Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 89.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vail Resorts

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

