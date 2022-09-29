Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.00. Valneva shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 4,168 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Valneva Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

