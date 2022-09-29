Valor Token (VALOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $467,780.00

Valor Token (VALOR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $467,780.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010961 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Valor Token Profile
Valor Token was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.com. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.
Buying and Selling Valor Token
