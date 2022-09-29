Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

