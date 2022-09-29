Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.42% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $846,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

