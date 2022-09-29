Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 644,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

