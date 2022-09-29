Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

