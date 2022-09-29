Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 539,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

