Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in September

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 187.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.706 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

