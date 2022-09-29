Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.98

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.98 and last traded at $122.44, with a volume of 12350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

