Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,524. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

