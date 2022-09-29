Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 79.5% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,146,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,389 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,118,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,066,000 after acquiring an additional 538,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,477,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,655,000 after purchasing an additional 448,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,069,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,218,000 after purchasing an additional 429,375 shares during the period.

