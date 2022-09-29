Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,870,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.