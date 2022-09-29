Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $340.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

