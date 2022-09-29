Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Life Planning Partners Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Life Planning Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,220,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,558. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.