Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,856,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. 97,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

