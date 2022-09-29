Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lessened by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTV traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.38. 286,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,286. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

