Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 590,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vascular Biogenics stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,137,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,727. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

