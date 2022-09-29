Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 45.6% in September

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

