Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.13. 14,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,292,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.