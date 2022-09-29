Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.08

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 10067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 825.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.