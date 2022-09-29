Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

VTYX stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

