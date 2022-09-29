Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in September

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

VEOEY stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 114,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

About Veolia Environnement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

