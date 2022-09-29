Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
VS stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.53% of Versus Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Versus Systems Company Profile
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.
