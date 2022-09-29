Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

VS stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 620.58%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.53% of Versus Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

