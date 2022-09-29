Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.74

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 166820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $347,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

