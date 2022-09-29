Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

