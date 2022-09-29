VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.31. 18,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

