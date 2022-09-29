Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($1.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at GBX 104.26 ($1.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,752.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 102.24 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.