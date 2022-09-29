Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 105.12 ($1.27) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 102.24 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.71.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

