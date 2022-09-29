Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 13.65. 365,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,703. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 12.17 and a 1 year high of 24.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.17.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

