Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of IDE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 30,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.80.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
