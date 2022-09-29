Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of IDE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 30,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.80.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 118.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.