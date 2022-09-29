Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 376602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Vy Global Growth Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $577.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vy Global Growth
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
