Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 376602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Vy Global Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vy Global Growth

About Vy Global Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Vy Global Growth by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

