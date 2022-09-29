W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.12. Approximately 36,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,034,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

