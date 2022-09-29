Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.