Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 295,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

