Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 3,957,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,307. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

