Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 119 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $209.19. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.