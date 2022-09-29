Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.14. 154,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,696. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

