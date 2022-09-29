Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.50. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 3,799 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Insider Activity

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

