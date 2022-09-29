Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in September

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

BIBLF stock remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Further Reading

