Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,396 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 981,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,619,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

