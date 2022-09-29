Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 239,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,536. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

