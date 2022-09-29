Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 271,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.1% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 80.7% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.1 %

QCOM stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 460,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.78 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.