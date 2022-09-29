Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS NUEM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 59,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.