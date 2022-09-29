Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

