Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

