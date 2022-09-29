Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart stock opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $361.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

