Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

