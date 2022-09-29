Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

