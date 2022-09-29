Weaver Consulting Group Sells 193 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.12 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

